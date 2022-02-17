$215.57 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $215.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $239.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $930.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $973.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

