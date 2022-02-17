11,300 Shares in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $250.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,748,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

