Natixis Buys New Shares in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 109,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Remark by 7,511.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 754,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Remark by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 279,932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Remark by 4,031.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 204,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,930,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 189,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Remark (MARK)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK).
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.