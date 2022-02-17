520 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,262,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $511.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.75. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

