Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

