Natixis Acquires New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $7,351,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $14,742,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $342,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,857 shares of company stock valued at $45,362,480 over the last three months.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
