Natixis Acquires New Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,344,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NRIX opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $720.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.