Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 274,800 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 835.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.98. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

