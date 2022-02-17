Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 89.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 68,964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 43.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. Equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.