Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,822 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of PLOW opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.