Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $21.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
