Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.7066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 103.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.