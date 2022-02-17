Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3,504.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

