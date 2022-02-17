Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 107.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

