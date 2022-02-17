Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Down to $118.33

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.33, but opened at $114.41. Allegion shares last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 2,922 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Allegion by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,477,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,788,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Allegion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

