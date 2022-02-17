Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $444,000 in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,810,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,325,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 459.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 223,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,046,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRA opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.27. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

