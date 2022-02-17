Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.