Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ESCA opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Escalade has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Get Escalade alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 110.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $2,473,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Escalade by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.