Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

