First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.90. First United has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Equities analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in First United in the third quarter worth about $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First United by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in First United in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in First United by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

