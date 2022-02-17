BMO Capital Markets Cuts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $45.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.