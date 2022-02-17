The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $23,341,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 162.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 356,271 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $18,945,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $13,250,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SILK opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

