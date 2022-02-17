The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,589 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.