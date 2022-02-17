BlackRock Inc. Sells 61,353 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,582,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,353 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $19,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Allen Holding Inc. NY acquired a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Angi by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

ANGI opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.