The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,479 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $11,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $7,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 60,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $3,707,705.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 783,536 shares of company stock worth $48,982,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

