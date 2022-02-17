The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CTRE stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

