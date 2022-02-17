The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $129.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

