ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ManTech International in the second quarter worth about $7,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 14.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63,246 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $81.05 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

