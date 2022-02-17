The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 71,469 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INT. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

