Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,616 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after buying an additional 1,039,166 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 371,341 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 185,086 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.