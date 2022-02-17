StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $440,880.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $449,325.00.
Shares of SNEX opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $76.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
