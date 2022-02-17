StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $440,880.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $449,325.00.

Shares of SNEX opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

