Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Sells $483,230.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

