David Springer Sells 150,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
David Springer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 7th, David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00.
FTCI stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
