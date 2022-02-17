David Springer Sells 150,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00.

FTCI stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

