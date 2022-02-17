Pascal Bernasconi Sells 25,000 Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$31.07 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining plc has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.64. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$1,830.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$904.18.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

