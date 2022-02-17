Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTR. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Shares of NTR opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $77.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

