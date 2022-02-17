American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
NYSE:AAT opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.
In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,555. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,175,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
