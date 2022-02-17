American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:AAT opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,555. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,175,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

