The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

