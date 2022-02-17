The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.19.
GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.
GPS opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
GAP Company Profile
Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.
