Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

