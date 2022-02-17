Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 358,811 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Energizer by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

