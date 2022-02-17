Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,209 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Boot Barn by 24.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Boot Barn by 114,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

