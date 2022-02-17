Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,209 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

