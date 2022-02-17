Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 564,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 238,490 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 64,179 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,607,130 shares of company stock worth $25,692,261. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDNY. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

