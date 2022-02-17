NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Washington CORP acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,811,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

