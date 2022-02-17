StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

