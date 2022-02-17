StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.
Shares of CMLS stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Cumulus Media Company Profile
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.