Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46. 4,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 283,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $123,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $36,107,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $30,441,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $12,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 16,572,600.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 497,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

