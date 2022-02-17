ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

