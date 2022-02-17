Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.92. 50,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,554,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 5.68.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 554,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $4,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

