Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

