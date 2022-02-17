Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CTIB stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.
