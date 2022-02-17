Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 108,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,594,400 shares.The stock last traded at $71.96 and had previously closed at $70.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

