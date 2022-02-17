HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 77,171 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $23.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 496,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

