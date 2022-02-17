HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 77,171 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $23.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44.
HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
