Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.56

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

