Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.56

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
